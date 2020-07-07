C&W deptt starts maintenance of several schemes

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Communications and Works (C&W) department has first time started use of annual Maintenance & Repair fund of Rs 17 million.

The road near Angar Ghoon, Garm Chashma Road had slipped towards the river which was very dangerous. There is a regular concrete protection wall being built along the river to prevent it from falling again and again.

Similarly, roadside drains and retaining walls were constructed in different areas of Chitral Town so that the road would not be damaged due to water.

The area near Burns was badly damaged by water flowing down the road from the mountains.