C&W Dept, JICA to help build 589km roads in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced the initiation of survey design for construction of 589 km roads in 17 districts of the province. The road communication network would be expended through collaboration between C&W Department and Japan International Operation Agency (JICA). This would also include 53 km roads and 5 bridges in Swat as a part of the rehabilitation plan.

The Government would also plan an agriculture research station in Mingora in collaboration with JICA, he added. He was presiding over a meeting of the provincial government team and JICA mission at his office. Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister KP Mohammad Israr, Secretary C&W, Secretary P&D, JICA Team Member Naila Almas, Amir Bukhari and other relevant authority attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the rural road improvement and rehabilitation in the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A pre-feasibility report for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and road improvement was also presented along with the implementation strategy and the timelines.

The meeting also discussed the resources for rehabilitation of bridges and the JICA would workout mechanism to finalize an agreement in order to start practical work on these projects towards the start of September 2019. Roads and bridges have already been identified. The Chief Minister assured all out support on behalf of his government for the early work on projects in road communication, agriculture sector development and overall rehabilitation adding that Swat had been hit by terrorism and therefore, the government would facilitate the early rehabilitation of infrastructure like other areas of the Province.

Mahmood Khan said that tourism would be the focus area to be developed it as an Industries in the province. Swat is one area amongst other areas having scenic beauty therefore the government would also improve road communication in all tourism potential areas. The Chief Minister also wished JICA to work on the capacity building of formers for the agriculture productivity in the province. Fruit and vegetable would be upgraded on industrial lines in Swat. He assured land acquisition in the area for different projects in road communication which he added would add to the durable progress and prosperity of the whole of the province.

However he wished JICA to form a consortium for investment in Chishma Right Bank Lift Irrigation Scheme which he termed the key to the Agriculture Development and Food autarky in the whole of the province.

