CUVAS inks MOU with CPCCF

Salim Ahmed

The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) Bahawalpur and Combating Poverty and Climate Change Foundation (CPCCF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a diversified forest-cum-grazing pasture at CUVAS for the grazing of multi-species of animals.

CUVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and CPCCF Executive Director Ahsan Rashid signed the MoU in a ceremony held in City Campus Lahore on Monday.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, CUVAS Project Director Dr Rizwan Yousaf, UVAS and CPCCF officials were present in the signing ceremony.

Under the MOU, 100 acres of CUVAS land will be developed into a diversified forest-cum-grazing pasture for multi-species grazing.

The grazing pasture will be made available for grazing to local and nomadic herders/shepherds for free.

The over-riding objective of the project will be to create a replicable model for sustainable development of the vast tracts of dry lands in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that it is very necessary to develop a diversified forest-cum-grazing pasture at CUVAS for providing animal nutrients in the area.

He said that a large number of different types of plants and trees would be planted at CUVAS.

A solar system has also been planned to be installed there to reduce energy expenses, he said, adding that we are trying to get maximum output from the least input/investment.