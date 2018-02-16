Cutting of trees increasing pollution: Mushahidullah

Spring plantation 2018

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Thursday commended the efforts of the private and public sector organizations for making the capital city a greener city. It is because of their tireless efforts that Islamabad today is greener than before, said the Minister while addressing the launching ceremony of Spring Plantation Campaign 2018 here at the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park).

He added if citizens of other cities also planted trees and protected them we would not be hit by the devastating effects of climate change. We must also realize that we need to protect trees of this city, said Mushahidullah.

He also highlighted that only 5pc area of Pakistan had forest cover. This is because trees are being chopped down mercilessly, population is increasing steadily and climate change is making negative impacts on the lives of the people. The present government took many initiatives to protect natural forests that include 3.65 million trees, he said. Green Pakistan programme has been initiated in the entire country. Under this programme 15 million trees have been grown in whole country and 85 millions more will be planted till 2021.

“GharGharAikShajar” is another awareness campaign under which free plants will be distributed from door to door in Islamabad in 10,000 houses. Almost 100 students from different universities of Islamabad will participate in this program. We have formulated New Forest Policy and First Wildlife Policy of Pakistan is under process of formulation. Currently there is no wildlife policy at federal and provincial level. He also told the audience in last five years under spring plantation 407.3 millions plants and Monsoon plantation 216.7 millions plants have been planted. The survival rate is 70%. Till 2017 monsoon plantations 105.26 millions plants have been grown. He also told that we are trying our level best to support these functions at every level .In this regard ministry of Climate Change is playing an active role through fire fighting trainings, advisory member in Wildlife Management Board, member zoo advisory and afforestation at Margala hills.

He also said my ministry; Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad are also working on capacity building of employees, provision of wireless system and other equipment through corporate social responsibility.

There are some projects for citizen of Islamabad like clean streams projects and plantations in which ministry of climate change will provide technical support.

There were many stalls and performances arranged by children of various schools. The event was attended by officers of Ministry of Climate Change, Capital Development authority, Non Governmental Organizations, children from schools and teachers and media.