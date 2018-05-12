Cutting-edge tech & library services

Abid Hussain

ACCORDING to Technopedia Technology Website Cutting-edge technology refers to technological devices, techniques or achievements that employ the most current and high-level IT developments; in other words, technology at the frontiers of knowledge. Leading and innovative IT industry organizations are often referred to as “cutting edge.” The cutting edge is also known as leading-edge technology or state-of-the-art technology”. The basic aim of Libraries is to achieve the goal of Acquiring, storing, preserving and organizing the information and distribute them in large scale. An era of Information technology many new features and devices have been implemented to impart the best possible services to the end users, forging closer work relations with other department, libraries in the modern era have hugged many technologies which bring users more closers to the services being offered by the libraries. For example, access to full-text journal databases impacts on the acquisition of serials while reference and interlibrary loan departments use full-text databases to bring the information and client together in a more timely manner.

The libraries of the current era are facing many challenges, as research and services are reshaping, and needs of researchers are increasing, people don’t have time to visit the libraries and get the desired material of their choices without wasting time. The cutting-edge technology has brought revolution in all walk of lifestyle. Similarly, libraries have also hugged this kind of technologies for the best possible services. To offer quick and quality services information to its users, the libraries are becoming trend-setter in the age of digitization, ss the world is a global village and information in one corner of the world is quickly spreading in the other corner in no time. The libraries in global age have adopted new technologies which work for the betterment of its users. The innovative styles in academic libraries are attracting more users in the cutting edge era. Some popular technologies in the current scenario being adopted by libraries in developed countries are listed below: Big Data: To create a personalized users experience library uses big data. The purpose of this technology is to provide the user’s information about their choices, providing resources and services under this technology the librarians must keep their personal data in mind. Virtual reality: The users may be brought closer to the library under this technology virtual reality technology has been implemented in developed countries which included training/workshops and a virtual tour of the library. Augmented Reality: This technology is based on combine digital with reality, in Pakistan people are also curious to implement the same technology in model libraries.

Artificial Intelligence: In our daily activities the Artificial intelligence is gaining more attraction. As this applications focus on delivering information to the users. People are considering it as a challenging job to the libraries, but, the name denotes that it is artificial, not human. By adopting this feature in services, the libraries can connect people to information easily. Blockchain Technology: Under this technology a decentralized database can be used, which provides access to everyone to the pseudonymous digital transaction via networking, the data can be collected and stored for the user accessibility Internet Of Things: This technology has gained more momentum, as it has become essential for users, RFID and Internet of things are connecting various devices which can be used for transferring the data, in case of an Internet of things the data can be transferred over the internet only. Library mobile apps: Mobile apps have become a top trend after the invention of android applications. Through these apps, peoples have access constantly to their mobiles. By adopting mobile apps in the library services, the library will gain more usability of it. Converting services through mobile apps may connect patron and users on one page. Self-service printing, copying, and scanning solutions: As many people don’t print at their home, under this service, a central access to printing can be given to the users to print pages of their choice and pay dues online for the services.

3D printers: As 3D printing has become a highly debated topic for last few years. Its cost is becoming cheaper. People in the developed countries have been granted such services to get a 3D printing in nominal charges. Robots: Robots technology in the 21st century has great value, in Library services many developed countries have implemented such technology which is helpful for the users and patrons both. Drones: The Drone is a small flying device which can be controlled remotely. Many librarians have implemented such technology in their libraries. These Drone can provide services to the handicapped peoples and all those who don’t have time to visit physically to the library. So, implementation of this technology will give more services to the users directly. Digital interface for printed books: Fujitsu has developed a prototype device which can be used to highlight the desired information in a digital book. For this purpose, a finger link may be used for a digital object. Everyone was talking about physical objects in real world. By implementing this technology in the library services one can find and highlights the important excerpts. thus, it is a combination of a real world with a digital object. There are many libraries which can implement these kinds of cutting-edge technologies in their services. The governmental institutes which have huge amount of budget can buy these technologies in their libraries, many other massive technologies being implemented in developed countries, like Me card technology, easy video creations etc. If, these kinds of technology have been implemented in the libraries of Pakistan. The users /researchers will gain quality services in no time.

— The writer is working as Library Officer in Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-think based in Islamabad.