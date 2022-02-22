Cut in submarine cable causes internet disruption in Pakistan

Islamabad: A fault that occurred in a submarine cable has affected the internet speed in Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to details, a fault has occurred in the TransWorld 1 (TW1), connecting Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan.

Due to this, internet users are facing speed issues in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said in a statement that the disruption in the internet services is caused due to a cut reported in TW1.

The telecom authority also said that efforts are being carried out to ascertain the exact location of the fault and expected restoration time.