Cut in petrol prices recommended

Observer Report

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Thursday submitted a summary to the petroleum division recommending that the petrol prices should be decreased by at least Rs2 per liter starting from September 1.

According to Ogra sources, the regulatory authority has forwarded a summary to the petroleum division suggesting a cut of at least Rs2 in the oil prices.

The summary also refers to other petroleum products whose prices should be decreased under monthly readjustment formula.

Ogra has submitted details of the proposed summary to the petroleum division and subsequently the decision over new prices will be taken after approval of the prime minister.

