Cut in check posts apposed

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) must not reduce the number of check posts from different parts of the country as these are paramount for maintaining law and order in the country. A group of notables led by Engineer Usman demanded this while talking to this journalist.

They said that a few people who apparently do not want peace in the country are demanding abolition of these check posts specially from tribal areas. They said that these people were either unaware of the importance and deference of these security check posts or either they were doing this intentionally to make easy the infiltration of anti social elements and terrorists.

They said that during the last few months number of check posts had been reduced and this resulted in a suicide attack in Attock which resulted in loss of precious lives. They said that another example was arrested of terrorist from Rawalpindi who were in possession of suicide jackets and explosive and these terrorists could enter this area because of abolition of check posts in different areas.