Customs seize smuggled mobile phones, tablets worth over Rs248m

Staff Reporter

Customs Department claimed to have apprehended smuggled mobile phones and tablets valued over Rs. 284 million.

Customs officials stated that they received information regarding importers misusing facility of green channel through Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) system.

They stated that the smugglers were able to get their goods cleared declaring the gadgets as LED lights and bulbs in their description.

Customs Collector Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said, “On the basis of the information and on the directives of the South chief collector of Customs (enforcement), Karachi, the collector of customs (preventive), Karachi constituted a team to thwart such attempts.”

“The team after strict vigilance successfully intercepted a 40-feet container loaded on a trawler near mobile market in Saddar neighbourhood,” Ahmed said.

He stated that large number of mobile phones were present inside the container. The taxes of the mobile phones were not paid.