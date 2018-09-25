Customs recover huge quantity of smuggled goods

Staff Reporter

Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Collector, MCC Preventive Karachi on Monday said that Pakistan Customs recovered huge quantity of contraband including smuggled betel nuts during past few days.

Addressing a press conference, he said that smuggling was damaging revenue collection efforts and was hurting the economy as well.

He said that smuggled had found unique ways yet the customs authorities were able to defeat their illegal activities.

Dr. Iftikhar said that his team had making all efforts to prevent smuggling of betel leaf and betel nuts. He claimed that his team had intercepted at lead five smuggling bids during past few days.

He said that now it was difficult to smuggle betel nuts. The collector said that on information the customs team recovered huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts on September 17 from a bogey of a train.

He also said that the authorities recovered huge quantity of smuggled foreign origin cigarettes.

The collector said that so far smuggled goods worth Rs54.6 million were recovered and a person in such activities had been detained.

He said that smuggling was being done through borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

