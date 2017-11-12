Customs officials recover Charas

Pakistan Customs Sukkur on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle charas and arrested an accused identified as Shah Muhammad, a residence of Saryab Road Queeta.

A passenger bus was also taken into the custody.

According to Customs sources, during the snap check of the vehicles a passenger bus coming from Quetta was signaled to stop for search by the Customs staff led by Inspector Aziz Ahmed Katper. On search of bus the team recovered huge packets containing contraband Charas hidden beneath the driver’s seat.

According to Incharge Customs Check post Jaccababd, Inspector Aziz Ahmed, they seized around 255 kilogrammes (kg) of fine quality charas and the value of the contraband in the international market stands more than Rs 15 million. —APP

