Customs foils smuggling bid of mobile phones

Staff Reporter

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) (Enforcement) Karachi has foiled a bid of smuggling of mobile phones and electronic goods worth millions of rupees.

A statement from Model Customs Collectorate Preventive here Friday said that on a credible information that some reputable importers falsely declared their shipment as LED Lights/ Bulbs and cleared the consignments getting advantage the Green Channel from Karachi port.

The Preventive Customs team after strict vigilance successfully intercepted a 40-feet container loaded on a trawler near Central Plaza, Mobile Market Saddar Karachi in the wee hours of November 1.

On the spot questioning confirmed the information that huge quantity of mobile phones in the container were brought into the country without payment of leviable duty/taxes.

The said container brought back to ASO (HQ) Wharf for further investigation and stocking. As a result thereof huge quantity of electronic goods including tablets worth Rs 284 million were recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that said goods were imported by a firm by falsely declaring the goods as “LED Lights/bulbs” and were cleared through the system under “Green Channel”. An FIR of the case had been lodged and further investigations were underway.