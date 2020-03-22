Customs, FIA issue advisories for staff

Staff Reporter Due to the surging cases of coronavirus in Sindh, the departmental heads of the Pakistan Customs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued an advisory for their officials. As per the advisory issued by the Customs Authorities, “In the wake of coronavirus being declared as pandemic by World Health Organization all officers and officials irrespective of their designations are hereby directed to strictly observe the following response actions. “Visitors will be filtered by the Collectorate and the Clearing Agents Association.