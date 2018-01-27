Customs Day celebrated

Like in other countries of the world, the International Customs Day was celebrated Friday with renewed pledge to provide enabling, safe and sustainable environment for facilitate cross border trade and movement of people. The event was organized by Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad (MCCI) at Islamabad Dry Port to mark the day, which is being celebrated every year on January 26.

This year, the theme of the day was Secure Business Environment and the slogan chosen for 2018 was “A Secure business environment for economic development.” The theme reflects the importance of a particular aspect of the customs working environment. The function among others was attended by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Chief Collector Customs (North), Dr. Jawwad Uwais Agha, Collector of Customs MCCI, Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon and officials from Customs department, chambers of commerce, and other relevant organizations.

On the occasion, Chairman FBR, Tariq Mahmood Pasha said that Pakistan Customs was better equipped to deal with security challenges faced by the global trade supply chain. He said that with increased automation and data analysis mechanism, the Pakistan Customs could adopt a more targeted approach towards enforcement and border security without compromising trade facilitation. He emphasize on more professional approach in line with international best practices for more positive contribution by the customs officers and officials.—APP

Related