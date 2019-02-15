Customs court summons assets details of Ayyan Ali

Rawalpindi

A special customs court in Rawalpindi expressed outrage over absence of the accused on Friday while judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta summoned assets details of former fashion model Ayyan Ali in currency smuggling case.

Bhatta remarked that the accused will be declared a proclaimed offender if she failed to appear in next hearing. The judge said that Ayyan Ali was not produced before the court since three years. Ali’s counsel said that his client was not feeling well and pleaded the court to provide time till March. The judge remarked that she was travelling to Oman and Dubai but why she couldn’t appear before the court while the accused brought stay order against the verdict instead of seeking new dates for hearing.

The court also issued show cause notices to both guarantees and adjourned the hearing till March 9.—INP

