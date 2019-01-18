Customs court reserves judgment in Ayan’s case

Rawalpindi

Judge Special Court Customs Arshad Hussain Bhutta Friday reserved judgment in model Ayan Ali case to grant exemption from appearing before the court and not to arrest her in the money laundering case. The Custom’s court Judge after hearing arguments from both sides reserved judgment till January 23. Earlier, the model filed an application to the court to exempt her from appearing before the court and not to arrest her, by her counsel.

Ayan Ali was arrested by Custom officials on March 14 2015 from Benazir Bhutto International Airport and $508,000 were recovered from her.—APP

