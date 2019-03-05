Customs agents ask Afghan govt to resolve empty trucks issue

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The senior custom clearance agents and afghan transit trade union Torkham leaders have demanded the government of Afghanistan to speed up the clearance process of empty trucks on Afghan side to avoid the demurrage loss to custom agents and importers.

Talking mediamen, senior custom clearance agent and the leader of afghan transit trade union at Torkham Gulab Khan Shinwari said that the empty trucks of afghan transit trade were taking some 20 to 25 days to be cleared on Afghan side to enter Pakistan.

He said that the delay in the clearance of the empty trucks on Afghanistan side was causing a huge financial loss to both the traders, transporters and custom clearance agents at Torkham.

He said that due to more days delay of the empty trucks, it was causing a huge demmurage loss to the importers

He demanded that Afghan government and Pakistani authorities at Torkham should sit together to resolve this big issue and facilitate the traders so that the export of goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan be boosted up.

He said that speedy clearance of the empty trucks on Afghan side would boost up the afghan transit trade which would impact both economy of Pakistan and Afghanistan positively.

It is important to mention here that all Pakistan custom bonded carrier association has dispatched an application to the additional director of transit station Torkham mentioning the delay issue of empty truck on Afghan side to resolve this matter on priority basis.

Share on: WhatsApp