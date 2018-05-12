Custodians of pulpit and mosque to defeat agents of London, Washington: JI

KALLAT : Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that in the forthcoming elections, the custodians of the pulpit and the mosque will defeat the agents of London and Washington

He was addressing a big public meeting in Kallat district on Friday.

Sirajul Haq said if the MMA came to power in the centre and the provinces, it would carry out true accountability. He said that the MMA public meeting at the Minar e Pakistan on 13th would be the biggest gathering in the country’s history.

Sirajul Haq said that under the Islamic system of government, nobody would die of hunger, no child would remain illiterate, every sick person would get medical facility and every young man would get a job.

Deputy Secretary General, MMA and former Deputy Chairman, Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, also addressed the meeting.

The JI chief said that the Islamic system was not the system given by any Maulvi or Pir. The Islamic system meant the sovereignty of Allah Almighty and enforcement of the Shariah given by the Holy Prophet. Under the Islamic system, all decisions would be made in accordance with the teachings of the Quran and the Ahadith of the Holy Prophet, he added.

He said that with the enforcement of the Islamic system, Pakistan would not need to seek loans, and would instead be in a position to advance loans to others.

Sirajul Haq said that the problems including poverty, price spiral, unemployment and uncertainty were all due to the corruption of the rulers.

He said that had a God fearing leadership been in office, the Chief Justice of Pakistan would not have to visit hospitals to check the health system or take pains to stop adulteration in milk and medicines.

Sirajul Haq said that the MMA was pitted against the corrupt elite and those who were saleable commodity. However, he said, that these people could not face the MMA.

He said that Balochistan was full of mineral resources but there was massive unemployment and poverty in the province only due to the corruption of the political leadership.

JUI (F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, speaking on the occasion, said that MMA’s opponents had full support of the US and India while the MMA had the support of Allah Almighty. He was confident that the religious forces would defeat the agents of Washington and London.