Custodians of Parliament warn India against misadventure

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Warning India not to think of any misadventure against Pakistan the custodians of both the upper and lower houses of the parliament Sunday said the entire nation was on the same page and ready to pay befitting response to the hostile neighboring country if it resorted to any kind of aggression against out motherland.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar while talking to media men after inaugurating the newly constructed campus of the University of Swabi, observed though Pakistan was a peace loving nation and believed in the negotiated settlement of all the issues at the same time the valiant people were ready to pay in the same coin if India resorted to any cross-border aggression under pretext of Pulwama attack.

“The entire nation is on the same page against Indian warmongering. Pakistan is a peaceful loving nation yet it reserves the right of retaliation against any misadventure”. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar warned. Asad urged India to provide concrete evidence in the attack instead of blaming Pakistan for its security failure. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani declared that the entire Pakistani nation was united against any cross-border aggression from India adding India was trying to distort Pakistan’s focus as the country is moving on the right path.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar said the government had chalked out a comprehensive plan with collaboration of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for welfare of youth and uplift of the education in the country. He said improving quality education in the country was among top priorities of the PTI led government.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani stressed that the role of education in development and prosperity of the country cannot be denied. The custodian of the upper house on the occasion announced a hefty amount twenty million rupees for the Sports complex of the University of Swabi.

