Custard apple benefits: From improving vision to building immunity

CUSTARD apple has a unique taste, essential nutrients and various impressive health benefits. It is a tropical fruit native to Central America and scientifically known as Annona reticulata. Closely related to bullock’s heart, or ramphal, this fruit is vaguely heart shaped and is generally green in colour. Custard apple is soft and contains a few black inedible seeds. It is believed that the name ‘custard’ is given considering the consistency of the fruit. It is a blend of sweet and tangy flavour, almost similar to a citrus fruit.Custard apple is said to possess nutrients that include vitamin-C and vitamin-B6 along with minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron. The fruit contains no fats or cholesterol, but may have some calories to add up. In addition, custard apple has various polyphenolic compounds with antioxidant properties that boost the nutritive value of the exotic fruit.

Here are some of the health benefits of custard apple that will convince you to add this fruit in your daily diet.

Custard apple is said to be an excellent source of riboflavin and vitamin-C that helps combat age-related macular degeneration and other eye-related problems.

It helps improve your eye vision

Thanks to the presence of natural antioxidant vitamin-C that makes custard apple an excellent source of boosting the immune system. This vitamin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is said that just a serving this creamy fruit in your daily diet can build better resistant against infections.

The high amount of magnesium regulates and equalises water balance in the body, and removes acids from the joint, further reducing the risk of developing arthritis. Regular consumption of custard apple may help to fight muscle weakness too.

The sweet-sour fruit is effective for treating digestive issues by flushing out toxins from the intestine, further aiding in proper functioning of the bowel. In fact, it is said to treat diarrhoea by consuming it in its unripen form, which is dried and crushed.

The sufficient levels of iron content present in custard apple are beneficial for curing anaemia by increasing blood count. So, load up on custard apple more often.

This fruit acts as a skin rejuvenator; thanks to the essential nutrients it contains. Regular consumption of custard apple is said to thicken and stimulate the collagen that reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

