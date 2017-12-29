CUST, HEC holds int’l conference on Emerging Technologies

The Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Islamabad organised here two-day 13th International Conference on Emerging Technologies (ICET). Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC was chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor CUST, Prof Aamer Iqbal Bhatti, General Chair ICET and a large number of faculty members and students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed stressed the need for translating the opportunities created by new technologies into reality while ensuring positive use of advanced gadgets. He said HEC is committed to facilitating universities and encouraging research activities.

“We need to conduct research that casts positive impact on society and mitigates the miseries of humanity,” he underlined.

He pointed out that water and food security will become very vital issues to be dealt in the near future. He emphasized that solution to all social ills including terrorism, poverty and unemployment lies in promotion of education. “It is the era of knowledge economy and no nation can make progress without promoting education,” he stated.

He said the universities are responsible for imparting education, creating knowledge and integrating it with society. He urged the faculty to pay special attention to training of students, as training is imperative for a peaceful society. Shedding light on the achievements of HEC during the last 15 years, the Chairman said HEC set off on its journey when Pakistan had only 59 universities, adding that the number of universities in the country has now reached 188.—APP

