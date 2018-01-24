Cursing Parliament

The ongoing streak of Imran Khan’s bashing in the aftermath of his vulgar statement against Parliament has now umpteenth time proved that no Afia Sidiqui, no Trump’s rhetoric, no Zainab and no Kulbhushan Yadav can ever unite Parliament the way Imran’s criticism does. Who can forget the sit-ins of 2014? In response to his verbal attack over Parliament even those whose attendance in the NA is as low as Imran’s itself could also be seen losing their calm and were having a go at him. Guess what, that was not enough. There was more to come.

Parliament presented, built consensus and passed a resolution – all in one day – to condemn his anti-parliamentary remarks. That was quick. Is not it very unlike of our Parliament? The way things happened in fast-forward, it makes us wonder if it is the same Parliament which usually works with the turtle’s speed. Isn’t the same Parliament where proposals of public interest gather dust for months before they are passed? Over the years the conduct of Parliament has not matured, on contrary its graph is on constant decline which makes me wish, “We had a separate Parliament to condemn the acts of present Parliament.” Imran Khan certainly could be more polite in the selection of his words but it’s time to look little deeper than this, lest the worst is yet to come.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

