Cursing of Parliament is blaspheming State of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

“Cursing and desecration of Parliament tantamount to blaspheming of the State of Pakistan”, this was observed by chairperson NCHD former Senator Razina Alam Khan in a letter addressed to chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly.

She said that rejecting democratic system in Pakistan by MNA Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed commensurate to the subversion of Constitution, which is the main foundation and binding force for the state of Pakistan.

While deploring the derogatory remarks against the Parliament by sitting parliamentarians she said that, such annoying remarks by these MNAs against Parliament are not acceptable as this institution represents mandate of people of Pakistan.

She urged that the chairman Senate and speaker National Assembly may initiate necessary steps to discourage such anti-democratic elements with a view to safeguard sanctity of sacred institution of the Parliament. She further expressed a resolve and commitment towards the democracy which she believed is the corner stone of existence and pre-requisite for the development of Pakistan.