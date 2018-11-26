Curse of unemployment

It is estimated that the unemployment rate has reached 6 percent during the year 2018 in Pakistan. The number of unemployed people is growing in the country which has put different poor families in deep trouble as they are unable to earn three-time meal. Dangerously, the joblessness has brought the poverty to the highest peak which has compelled many to commit suicide or be involved in other activities like robbery and killing. However, the major reason behind unemployment is the pace of economic growth which is not sufficient to create more opportunities for employment.

According to various studies, Pakistan needs annual growth rate of at least 7 per cent to create enough jobs opportunities. The critical problem has been a great obstacle on the way of Pakistan’s progress, especially political instability. Similarly, some more steps like Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme should be introduced in the country where the teenagers get a large number of chances to reduce the unemployment gradually. Therefore, the government needs to be very serious and sincere to finish it so that it must not later create violence in the country.

SYED UZZAM ALI SHAH

Karachi

