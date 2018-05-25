Curse of poverty

Poverty means the condition of being extremely poor. This has been considered a crime in the world since the one who does not have sufficient food to eat and clothes to wear is sure to become a criminal. No doubt, poverty compels its victims to steal things and kill people so as to get what is needed for survival. If people do not have enough money to live peacefully, they lose self-respect and believe they are worthless. Poverty forces people to rebel against anyone. This is a curse which even compels literate people to commit crimes. It is true that behind any revolution, there is a monumental role of poverty.

When people do not get enough to meet their necessities, they commit any kind of crime to fulfil their needs. Furthermore, it is a fact that where there is poverty there is crime. The biggest instance is our own country where target killings, robberies, abductions for ransom and many other crimes are increasing day by day. This is the result of poverty. If the government wants to stop crime, it has to eradicate poverty in the country and take such measures that ensure equal opportunities for everyone.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

