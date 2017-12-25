Curse of fake medicines

Every year many people in Pakistan die after using fake medicines. The market of fake medicines in the country is worth billions. No quality control and a lack of supervision is the main reason for the open sale of fake medicines. It seems that the authorities cannot exercise their powers. The sale of these medicines is not limited to Pakistan. In fact many profiteers sell these medicines online to many countries in the world. The need of the hour is to trace every market where such practices are being carried out. Those involve in this form of criminal activity should be given severe punishment.

OMER ALI

Islamabad

