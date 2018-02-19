Curse of child abuse

After achieving the landmark of being one of the most vulnerable countries for women population with the collaboration of heart-wrenching incidents like acid throwing, domestic violence and rape, we are now marching forward for the pursuance of another like-natured milestone under our belt. A report submitted by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Sahil, in national assembly on Wednesday hints that we are well on our way to register our name among the unsafe countries for our children. In accordance with the numbers unearthed in the report, during the four-year period marking from January 2013 to January 2017, 17682 cases of child abuse occurred countrywide. If categorised, 10620 girls and 7242 boys became the victim of this downright insanity like of which is foreign to even animals. Notably, only 13267 cases were reported to police and rest of 4415 victims’ parents made no effort to file any FIR whatsoever. Provided the typicality of our values, it is least surprising to learn that many parents seek refuge in silence and thereby committing another crime upon their children’s already torn-apart self. Report further reads, only 25 culprits were sent to gallows and as less as merely 11 were sentenced for life. This is not only disturbing but also sickening. First they were only illiterate then they turned it into child labour and underwent severe corporal punishments at schools and factories and now this? How can we be so indifferent to our future? The report has painted a gloomy picture of present but gloomier still is future. If this is all we have to offer to our future generation then how wise it is to expect otherwise from them? Don’t people say what goes around comes around?

Vasdev

Tharparkar, Sindh

