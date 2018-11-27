Curricular, extracurricular activities sign of talented youth: President IIUI

President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh Tuesday said that curricular and extracurricular activities were imperative for youth’s grooming.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of “SPECTRA-18” held here, he said the varsity was committed to providing balanced and harmonious activities for students while it was the responsibility of all of us to remain committed to provide best teaching and learning facilities to the students of the university.

The mega event featuring over 50 competitions kicked off here at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The event, “Spectra-18”, includes competitions on documentaries, debates, drama, sports, essay writing, calligraphy, qiraat, naat, media hunt, technical event, arts competitions, social events, literary events, dawah and tarbiah, seminars / lectures, adventures, and many other competitions are part of this mega event. While, the annual Grand Sports Gala will kick off on Wednesday, 28th of November, 2018 at the New Campus of the University.

The mega event will be held from 27th November to 18th December, 2018 which is being organized by the Students Advisor Office.

SPECTRA-18 is aimed at providing a platform to all students of IIUI for curricular and extracurricular activities and to prepare them for Twin city and All Pakistan Competitions” said Dr. Tariq Javed, Students Advisor (male).

He added that the event would help students to improve their skills and showcase talent and potential in their further professional life. He reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep providing opportunities to its talented youth throughout their stay during their study period at the university.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp