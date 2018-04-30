Current Iran nuclear accord does not remove apprehensions

Riyadh

United States’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a joint press conference on Sunday with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir in Riyadh that the current nuclear agreement with Iran is “not enough” to curb its ways, Saudi state-news agency Al-Ekhbariya reported.

“Iran has been acting worse since the signing of the nuclear deal,” Pompeo said.

Meanwhile, Jubeir reiterated the need for more sanctions to be imposed on Iran due to its support for terrorism and missiles.

The two also discussed the need to find political solution in Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia’s security being a US priority.

US and Iran are tense over Tehran’s pledge to move on for nuclear umbrella.—Agencies