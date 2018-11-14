Current govt has no capabilities, skill, planning: CJP

Judiciary must never be submissive to executive or legislature

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday, hearing a suo motu case pertaining to illegal constructions in Bani Gala, remarked that the current government has no capabilities or planning.

A bench, headed by CJP Nisar, resumed hearing the suo motu case against illegal constructions in the Bani Gala suburbs of the federal capital on Tuesday.

As the hearing went under way, the additional attorney general submitted a report on behalf of the Capital Development Authority. As per the report, a 1960 map of Bani Gala shows roads in zone 4. In 1992 and 2010, amendments were made to the map and some private housing societies were granted permission for constructions in certain areas of zone 4, the report added.

The additional attorney general informed the court, “A large green area is still present and can be saved.” To this, Justice Nisar asked, “Do you want to construct roads in this area?”

“The current government does not have any capabilities or planning,” Justice Nisar remarked.

“It is possible that you install underground electricity cables and you will need land for this since a Naya Pakistan is being made,” the top judge added.

Further, Justice Nisar said, “Land is needed for facilities in Bani Gala. If you want to develop as per a plan then land will need to be bought and compensation will need to be paid to owners. Fee will also need to be paid for regularistaion.”

“If you want to make a new city then CDA should purchase land,” he continued. At this, a representative of the Survey General of Pakistan informed the court. “CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory owe us Rs3.42 million.”

The additional attorney general responded, “CDA has granted approval for payment of dues and Punjab government also owes some money.”

The bench then directed that the amount be paid to the Survey General of Pakistan within a month.

Further, the director general of environment informed the bench that he has not received a copy of a civil court’s judgment in favour of environmental protection. The Supreme Court issued notices to respondents on this matter and adjourned the case till November 22.

Meanwhile, the top judge stated during a condolence ceremony marking the passing away of three SC judges, on Tuesday that the judiciary must never be submissive to the executive or legislature.

“I have always maintained, individually and as the head of this supreme institution that there is no valour in being complacent, no wisdom in limiting our potential by aiming low and certainly no nobility in looking down on those who aim high despite the odds.”“For indeed, time has never favoured the timid, it favours only the bold and courageous. If we had not fought for the independence of the judiciary, our march towards the upholding of the fundamental rights of the people under the Constitution could never have been possible,” said Justice Nisar on the occasion.

“The Constitution has given the judiciary the status of a pillar of the state, it, therefore, must never be submissive to the executive or legislature but must support these other two pillars in their duties while it upholds its own duty as a guardian of the fundamental rights of the people and the supremacy of the rule of law” added the CJP.

The top judge further stated that “my learned brother judges have departed this world, but have left their imprints on the history of this country. A brief overview of the life they lived reflects a common trait which they shared; of refusing to be complacent and of choosing to be brave in the face of adversity”.

