The country’s current account recorded a surplus of $334 million in June this year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The amount in June last year was in a deficit of $2.32 billion. According to economic experts, the country’s current account recorded a surplus due to the control over imports.

In the entire fiscal year 2022-23, there was a deficit of $2.57 billion in the country’s current account, as per the State Bank.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the current account deficit was $17.5 billion. On an annual basis, Pakistan’s current account deficit decreased by a record $15 billion.

The current account deficit has come down to just 0.7% of the GDP. The same ratio was 4.7% of the GDP in the previous fiscal year.