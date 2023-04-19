Current account in surplus after over two years

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $654 million in March after a fall in imports forced due to restrictions and a jump in remittances amid the holy month of Ramadan.

It was the first time since November 2020 that the current account was in the surplus territory, with $654 million being the highest surplus since February 2015, State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed Wednesday.

Last month, the current account deficit, the gap between a country’s expenditures and income, had clocked in at $74 million.

Overall, in the nine months of the current fiscal year, the current account deficit was recorded at $3.4 billion, down 74.1% from July-March 2022.