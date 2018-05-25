Currency swap arrangement b/w SBP, Chinese Central Bank extended

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The currency swap arrangement between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been extended for a period of 3 years in respective local currencies.

Both the central banks have agreed to increase the CSA amount from CNY 10 billion to CNY 20 billion and from PKR 165 billion to PKR 351 billion.

The increase in the CSA amount reinforces the commitment of the two central banks to promote the usage of local currencies in bilateral trade and investment and strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries.