Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 7, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
6

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 285.5 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.287.5 on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.5 287.5
Euro EUR  314  316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361
U.A.E Dirham AED  77.4  78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5  76.2
Australian Dollar AUD  185.5  187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 766.96
Canadian Dollar CAD  212  214
China Yuan CNY  41.4  44.46
Danish Krone DKK  42.92  42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  36.16  37.51
Indian Rupee IND  3.47  3.58
Japanese Yen JPY  2.05  2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.58 935.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  63.26 64.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD  176.31  178.56
Norwegians Krone NOK  27.98  28.63
Omani Riyal OMR 739.99 747.97
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.87 79.58
Singapore Dollar SGD  210 212
Swedish Korona SEK  27.32  227.68
Swiss Franc CHF  318.97  320.59
Thai Bhat THB  8.33  8.48

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

