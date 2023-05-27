Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 27, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 308 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.311 on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 308 311 Euro EUR 330 333 UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5 U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4 Australian Dollar AUD 201 203 Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21 Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5 China Yuan CNY 40.6 41 Danish Krone DKK 41.39 42.79 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95 Indian Rupee IND 3.47 3.58 Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02 New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44 Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.28 78.98 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21 Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84 Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.