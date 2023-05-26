Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 26, 2023






KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 309 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.312 on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 309 312
Euro EUR  328  331
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379  382.5
U.A.E Dirham AED  83.9  84.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.9  82.7
Australian Dollar AUD  200.1  203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.17
Canadian Dollar CAD  225  227.5
China Yuan CNY  40.74  41.14
Danish Krone DKK  41.58  42.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  37.31  37.66
Indian Rupee IND  3.46  3.57
Japanese Yen JPY  2.05  2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.98 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD  179.8  181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK  26.58  26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD  215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91  27.21
Swiss Franc CHF  318.76  321.26
Thai Bhat THB  8.33  8.48

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

