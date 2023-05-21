Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 21, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 297.5 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.300 on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 297.5 300
Euro EUR  318  321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366  369
U.A.E Dirham AED  80.5  81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5  79.3
Australian Dollar AUD  192.5  194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.96 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD  214  216.2
China Yuan CNY  42.07  42.47
Danish Krone DKK  42.92  42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  36.16  37.51
Indian Rupee IND  3.56  3.67
Japanese Yen JPY  2.05  2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  63.26 64.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD  182.07  184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK  27.98  28.63
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD  215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25  28.55
Swiss Franc CHF  326.82  329.32
Thai Bhat THB  8.33  8.48

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

