Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 19, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 292 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.296 on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 292 296 Euro EUR 318 321 UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369 U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3 Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.96 777.96 Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2 China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.47 Danish Krone DKK 42.92 42.33 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 37.51 Indian Rupee IND 3.56 3.67 Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.35 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.26 64.86 New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.98 28.63 Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2 Qatari Riyal QAR 80.35 81.05 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55 Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32 Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.