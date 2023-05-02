Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – May 02, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 286.6 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.289.5 on Monday, May 01, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 286.6 289.5 Euro EUR 316.5 319.5 UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363 U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5 Australian Dollar AUD 188 190 Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.96 766.96 Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5 China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.66 Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.3 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1 Indian Rupee IND 3.49 3.61 Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.35 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.58 935.58 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.26 65.86 New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.31 178.56 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.98 28.63 Omani Riyal OMR 739.99 747.97 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.87 79.58 Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212 Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 227.68 Swiss Franc CHF 318.97 320.59 Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.