Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – March 31, 2023

By
Sarfraz
-
10

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 283.08 while the selling rate was traded at Rs. 286.06 on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

CurrencySymbolBuyingSelling
US DollarUSD283.8286.6
EuroEUR 306 309
UK Pound SterlingGBP347.5 351
U.A.E DirhamAED 77.2 77.9
Saudi RiyalSAR75.5 76.3
Australian DollarAUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain DinarBHD751.6759.6
Canadian DollarCAD 206.5 208.7
China YuanCNY 41.4 41.84
Danish KroneDKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong DollarHKD 35.92 36.27
Indian RupeeIND 3.41 3.52
Japanese YenJPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti DinarKWD923.62932.62
Malaysian RinggitMYR 62.8563.45
New Zealand DollarNZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians KroneNOK 26.23 26.63
Omani RiyalOMR731.97739.97
Qatari RiyalQAR77.4378.13
Singapore DollarSGD 208210
Swedish KoronaSEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss FrancCHF 308.97 311.97
Thai BhatTHB 8.03 8.45

 

