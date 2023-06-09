Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – June 9, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
11

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 300 while the selling rate was traded at Rs 303 on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 300 303
Euro EUR  319  322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371  375
U.A.E Dirham AED  82.6  83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5  80.3
Australian Dollar AUD  202  204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762 770
Canadian Dollar CAD  227  230
China Yuan CNY  40.28  40.58
Danish Krone DKK  41.16  41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  36.6  36.95
Indian Rupee IND  3.45  3.56
Japanese Yen JPY  2  2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD  173.16  175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK  25.67  25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD  220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36  26.66
Swiss Franc CHF  314.07  316.57
Thai Bhat THB  8.21  8.36

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

