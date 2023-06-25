KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 290 while the selling rate was traded at Rs 292.5 on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 290 292.5 Euro EUR 317 320 UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371 U.A.E Dirham AED 80.8 80.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.5 Australian Dollar AUD 202 204 Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63 Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228 China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.58 Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95 Indian Rupee IND 3.48 3.58 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.05 943.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02 New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97 Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.37 79.07 Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220 Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66 Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57 Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.