Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 296.5 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.299 on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 296.5 299
Euro EUR  316  320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371  374
U.A.E Dirham AED  80  81
Saudi Riyal SAR 78  79
Australian Dollar AUD  198  200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.21 766.21
Canadian Dollar CAD  226  228
China Yuan CNY  40.26  40.66
Danish Krone DKK  41.04  41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  36.6  36.95
Indian Rupee IND  3.47  3.58
Japanese Yen JPY  2.15  2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD  176.98  178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK  26.14  26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD  215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91  27.21
Swiss Franc CHF  316.34  318.84
Thai Bhat THB  8.28  8.43

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

