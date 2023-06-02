Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – June 2, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 296.5 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.299 on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 296.5 299 Euro EUR 316 320.5 UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374 U.A.E Dirham AED 80 81 Saudi Riyal SAR 78 79 Australian Dollar AUD 198 200 Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.21 766.21 Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228 China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66 Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95 Indian Rupee IND 3.47 3.58 Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.58 941.58 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02 New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44 Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.28 78.98 Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217 Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21 Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84 Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.