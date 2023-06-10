Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – June 10, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 300 while the selling rate was traded at Rs 303 on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Buying Selling US Dollar USD 302.5 305.5 Euro EUR 319.5 322.5 UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376 U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84 Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5 Australian Dollar AUD 202 204 Bahrain Dinar BHD 762 770 Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230 China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.58 Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95 Indian Rupee IND 3.45 3.56 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02 New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97 Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.37 79.07 Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222 Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66 Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57 Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.