KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 290 and the selling rate was traded at Rs 293 on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 289.5 292.5 Euro EUR 316 322.6 UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378 U.A.E Dirham AED 78 79 Saudi Riyal SAR 75 76 Australian Dollar AUD 197 200 Bahrain Dinar BHD 732 740 Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224 China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1 Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.7 Indian Rupee IND 3.39 3.5 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898 907 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.97 Omani Riyal OMR 715 723 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.67 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.66 Swiss Franc CHF 320 322 Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.26

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.