KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 281 and the selling rate was traded at Rs 284 on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 281 284 Euro EUR 304 307 UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 365 U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78 Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.4 Australian Dollar AUD 195 198 Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.40 Canadian Dollar CAD 216 218 China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.76 Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.8 Indian Rupee IND 3.48 3.58 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.28 937.28 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.25 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97 Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.37 79.07 Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220 Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66 Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57 Thai Bhat THB 8.11 8.26

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.