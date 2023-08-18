KARACHI – The one US Dollar exchange rate against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs 302 and the selling rate was traded at Rs 304 on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 302 304 Euro EUR 324.8 328 UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.3 383 U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 80 80.8 Australian Dollar AUD 200 202 Bahrain Dinar BHD 764 772 Canadian Dollar CAD 224 227 China Yuan CNY 39.24 39.84 Danish Krone DKK 42 42.9 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.7 Indian Rupee IND 3.39 3.5 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898 907 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47 New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.97 Omani Riyal OMR 715 723 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.67 Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207 Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.66 Swiss Franc CHF 320 322 Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.26

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.