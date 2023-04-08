Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – April 08, 2023

By
Web Desk
-
3

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 289.1 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.291.9 on Saturday, April 08, 2023.

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 289.1 291.9
Euro EUR  314  317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  362
U.A.E Dirham AED  78.2  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77  77.7
Australian Dollar AUD  193  195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD  212.5  214.5
China Yuan CNY  41.8  42.66
Danish Krone DKK  42.29  42.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.92  36.27
Indian Rupee IND  3.05  3.61
Japanese Yen JPY  2.05  2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD  181.31  183.56
Norwegians Krone NOK  27.02  28.63
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 749.97
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.87 78.58
Singapore Dollar SGD  215 217
Swedish Korona SEK  27.96  28.26
Swiss Franc CHF  317.97  359.59
Thai Bhat THB  8.44  8.59

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR