Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – April 05, 2023

By
Sarfraz
-
3

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 288.5 while the selling rate was traded at Rs.291 on Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 288.5 291
Euro EUR  311.5  315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355  359
U.A.E Dirham AED  78.3  79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5  79.25
Australian Dollar AUD  191.1  195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD  211.5  214.5
China Yuan CNY  41.26  41.66
Danish Krone DKK  41.49  41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.92  36.27
Indian Rupee IND  3.41  3.52
Japanese Yen JPY  2.06  2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD  177.56  179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK  26.23  26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD  208 210
Swedish Korona SEK  27.35  27.65
Swiss Franc CHF  308.97  311.97
Thai Bhat THB  8.03  8.45

 

