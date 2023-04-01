Currency exchange rates in Pakistan Today – April 01, 2023

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees in the local and open market was recorded at Rs. 283.07 while the selling rate was traded at Rs. 286.05 on Saturday, April 01, 2023.

The exchange rates are constantly moving, based on supply and demand. However, the forex rates are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands.

Note: These rates may vary depending on the location/city-to-city basis/ and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.

Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.